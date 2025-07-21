Dhaka: Bangladesh Air Force’s Chinese fighter jet crashes near school, 1 dead, 4 injured

Bangladesh Air Force’s Chinese built FT-7BGI fighter jet has crashed near Milestone College’s Uttara campus in the capital city of Dhaka. AT least 1 person is killed and 4 others have been injured as per preliminary reports.

The training aircraft took off at 1:06 PM and crashed just after take off.

A #Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft has crashed into Milestone College campus Atleast one person killed, numbers may rise. An “F-7 BGI” training aircraft crashed just after takeoff around 1:06pm,

video 3 pic.twitter.com/he3X7cVK7A — Tuhin Babu (@MdTuhinBabu9) July 21, 2025

Visuals from the site show a roaring blaze and a cloud of smoke rising from the crash site.

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office has confirmed that the crashed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Further details in the case are awaited