Monday, July 21, 2025

Dhaka: Bangladesh Air Force’s Chinese fighter jet crashes near school, 1 dead, 4 injured

Bangladesh Air Force’s Chinese built FT-7BGI fighter jet has crashed near Milestone College’s Uttara campus in the capital city of Dhaka. AT least 1 person is killed and 4 others have been injured as per preliminary reports.

The training aircraft took off at 1:06 PM and crashed just after take off.

Visuals from the site show a roaring blaze and a cloud of smoke rising from the crash site.

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office has confirmed that the crashed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Further details in the case are awaited

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com