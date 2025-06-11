Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardar Ji 3’ film faces calls for ban over inclusion of several Pakistani actors

Mumbai based labour union BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi has opposed the release of Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film ‘Sardar Ji 3’. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 27 this year. The opposition against the film stems from the fact that the film features several Pakistani actors. Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela, all from Pakistan, are a part of this project.

The BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghaadi has demanded a ban on the film over this collaboration with Pakistani actors in light of recent geopolitical tensions and anti-India statements made by several Pakistani actors on social media platforms during Operation Sindoor.

As per a News18 report, the organisation has formally sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny the film a censor certificate and stop its theatrical release across India.