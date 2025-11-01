‘Dip in Ganga changed my life’: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on turning vegetarian in Kashi

During his visit to Varanasi, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan spoke about his personal journey from being a non-vegetarian to becoming a vegetarian. He inaugurated the Nattukottai Dharmashala of Natkot Kshetram in Varanasi and dedicated it to the people of Kashi.

Sharing a personal anecdote during the event, Radhakrishnan said, “About 25 years ago, in the year 2000, when I first visited Kashi, I was a non-vegetarian. But after taking a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga, I experienced a deep transformation within myself and decided to give up meat from that very moment. Since then, I have never touched it again.”

He further said that no matter how grave a crisis religion faces, it always lasts only for a limited time. Radhakrishnan also highlighted the centuries-old spiritual and cultural bonds between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. The Vice President, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.