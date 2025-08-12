On 12th August, the Supreme Court of India issued a directive mandating that all leftover food within its premises be disposed of exclusively in properly covered dustbins. The order comes after a significant rise in stray dog roaming incidents, including sightings inside lifts and corridors of the court complex, which raised safety and hygiene concerns. Notably, just a day ago, the apex court ordered the removal of stray dogs from the streets of Delhi in a systematic manner and asked the Delhi civic authorities to move them to shelters.

Supreme Court orders strict disposal of leftover food to curb stray dog menace in court complex On 12th August, the Supreme Court of India issued a directive mandating that all leftover food within its premises be disposed of exclusively in properly covered dustbins. The order comes after a significant rise in stray dog roaming incidents, including sightings inside lifts and corridors of the court complex, which raised safety and hygiene concerns. Notably, just a day ago, the apex court ordered the removal of stray dogs from the streets of Delhi in a systematic manner and asked the Delhi civic authorities to move them to shelters. According to the latest circular, uncovered disposal of food in open areas of the complex has been strictly prohibited. The court emphasised that improper waste disposal attracts animals, which increases the risk of bites and endangers hygiene standards. The court stressed that compliance with this measure is essential to prevent animals from scavenging for food and to safeguard all individuals within the premises. Any non-compliance with the directive will not be tolerated.

