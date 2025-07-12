Saturday, July 12, 2025

Bareilly: Doctor Naeem attempts to rape female patient at hospital, flees after victim screams for help

On Thursday (10th July), a doctor named Naeem attempted to rape a female patient in Izzatnagar locality in Bareilly city of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim informed that the doctor sexually harassed her. He also attempted to rape her but failed. The victim screamed at the top of her voice, which forced Naeem to flee the crime scene.

Her brother reported that the victim was not well and was admitted to the hospital on 10th July. After returning home, she narrated the ordeal.

Police have launched a probe into the case after the victim’s filed a complaint. The accused Naeem has been absconding since the incident.  

