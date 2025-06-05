Donald Trump bans visas for new foreign students at Harvard University

Ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January this year, he has been at loggerheads with the Ivy League Harvard University. From announcing budget cuts to restricting the number of foreign students at Harvard, Trump has been going after the University because of alleged antisemitism and the rise of radicalism on the campus.

Now, President Trump has announced that he is banning Visas for new foreign students coming to Harvard.

In his proclamation, Donald Trump said, “Harvard University has refused the recent requests of the DHS for information about foreign students’ “known illegal activity,” “known dangerous and violent activity,” “known threats to other students or university personnel,” “known deprivation of rights of other classmates or university personnel,” and whether those activities “occurred on campus,” and other related data.”

“I have determined that it is necessary to restrict the entry of foreign nationals who seek to enter the United States solely or principally to participate in a course of study at Harvard University or in an exchange visitor program hosted by Harvard University”, he added.