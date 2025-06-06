Donald Trump says he’s not interested in talking to Elon Musk, says the billionaire has “lost his mind”

US President Donald Trump and his former ‘friend’ and ally Billionaire Elon Musk had a very public falling out as the duo traded insult and threat all day on Thursday, June 5. Trying to patch things up, White House officials have scheduled a call between the two for Friday, June 6. However, Trump isn’t too keen on talking to Musk.

#NewsFlash | White House aides have scheduled a call between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk tonight pic.twitter.com/l3IyWaRAic — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 6, 2025

Speaking to ABC News at 6:45 AM on Friday (Local Time), Donald Trump said that he is not particularly interested in talking to Elon Musk.

ABC News asked him about the call scheduled with Musk for later in the day, and Trump replied, “You mean the man who has lost his mind?”, and then said that he is not particularly interested in talking to Elon Musk.

It remains to be seen if Donald Trump will change his mind as he often does and talk to Musk after all.