U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that billionaire activist George Soros and his son Alexander Soros should be charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, for violent protests by the left in the USA. The president alleged that the father-son duo and their “Crazy, West Coast friends” have caused great damage to American Country.

He claimed that his admin will not allow “these lunatics to rip apart America any more.”

He posted on Truth Social, “George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to “BREATHE,” and be FREE. Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The RICO Act is a federal law designed to combat organised crime by enabling prosecutors to charge individuals involved in a pattern of criminal activity. Amid growing protests against deportation of immigrants, Trump has accused Soros of supporting protests against his policies.