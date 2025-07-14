Donald Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, says Putin talks nice and then bombs everyone

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, July 13, said that Washington would send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. Trump, who before getting elected had said that he would stop Russia-Ukraine war immediately, is now apparently arming Ukraine to the teeth in this war.

President Trump said, “We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need. I haven’t agreed on the number yet, but they’re going to have some because they do need protection.”

This is a sharp U-turn from last month when US had said they will pause some of the weapons deliveries to Kyiv.

Mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said, “Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening.”