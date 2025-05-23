Donald Trump vs Harvard: The Ivy League University barred from enrolling foreign students

US President Donald Trump and the Ivy League Harvard University have been at odds ever since Trump returned to White House in January 2025. The US President had called Harvard a joke earlier this year and had suspended funding for the University which has severely impacted it.

While President Trump wants Harvard to clamp down on antisemitism decisively, Harvard has not accepted that demand, resulting in them remaining at odds with each other. Now, the Trump Administration has barred Harvard from enrolling foreign students. The administration also said that it would be doing so as an ongoing investigation into the university by the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a X post, “This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.”

She further said, “It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused.”