Donald Trump wants to revise the boundary between USA and ’51st State’ Canada

Ever since his return to the White House, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called Canada ’51st state of USA’, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Governor Trudeau. Now, a New York Times report has said that President Trump wants to revise the boundary between USA and Canada.

Trump had 2 phone conversations with PM Trudeau on February 3, where he told the Canadian PM that he wants to revise the border between the 2 North American countries. Right now, the border between USA and Canada is as per a 117-year-old treaty which was signed under the then Republican presidency of Theodore Roosevelt and the UK’s King Edward VII.

The treaty was signed in 1908 when Canada was still a British colony. However, Trump reportedly told Trudeau that the treaty is not valid and they should have a re-look at it.

Since returning to power, Donald Trump has also threatened Canada with high tariffs on Canadian goods reaching the United States.