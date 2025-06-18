Saturday, September 20, 2025

“Don’t care what she said”: Donald Trump dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s testimony in Congress that Iran is not building a Nuclear weapon

In March this year, Tulsi Gabbard, USA’s National Intelligence Director, testified in front of Congress where she said that the intelligence community continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and supreme leader Khomeini has not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003.

With Israel-Iran conflict raging over Iran’s Nuclear program, Donald Trump dismissed that assessment from Gabbard, whom he had handpicked to be the National Intelligence Director.

“I don’t care what she said,” Trump told reporters on his way back from G-7 summit, “I think they were very close to having one.”

Meanwhile, US administration officials downplayed the difference between Trump and Gabbard, saying that enriching uranium can put Iran on track to having a nuclear weapon.

