In a significant step towards strengthening India’s healthcare innovation ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pfizer Limited.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the lab-to-market journey of innovative healthcare products by extending both financial and non-financial support to startups. Under the partnership, the Pfizer INDovation program will empower DPIIT-recognized startups with grants of up to ₹60 lakhs each, along with a tailored 18-month incubation program delivered by Social Alpha.

The program will provide dedicated acceleration tracks covering clinical validation, regulatory approvals, and go-to-market strategies. Startups will also gain access to expert mentorship, infrastructure, and global networks, in addition to exposure at Pfizer’s Research and Development facilities in Chennai, enabling them to strengthen innovations with advanced industry insights.

The initiative will support 14 pioneering MedTech startups innovating in screening, diagnostics, health monitoring, and treatment enablers, with a particular focus on non-communicable diseases, oncology, brain health, maternal and child health, and immunisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Sanjiv, said that India needs to move towards novel drug discovery, and startups will play a key role in this journey.

Senior Director – Global Policy and Public Affairs, Pfizer India, Shri Sharad Goswami, reaffirmed Pfizer’s commitment to enabling Indian startups to develop patient-centric, impactful healthcare solutions tailored to the country’s needs.

The MoU underscores DPIIT’s commitment to fostering impactful public–private partnerships that drive inclusive growth and reinforce India’s position as a global hub for healthcare innovation.