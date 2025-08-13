A 32-year-old contractual manager at a high-security Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house in Jaisalmer has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The accused, Mahendra Prasad, had worked for five years at the facility inside the Chandan Field firing range, which hosts India’s top scientists during secret weapons and missile trials.

Authorities allege Prasad shared sensitive details, including names, ranks, contact numbers, and visit schedules of scientists, with a Pakistani “colonel” via WhatsApp and social media. This information could have revealed the timing and leadership of critical projects like the Pinaka rocket system tests.

The arrest followed a week-long joint interrogation by Rajasthan Police and intelligence agencies. Two mobile phones were seized, revealing contact with Pakistani operatives. The probe agencies are investigating a suspected cash payment trail.