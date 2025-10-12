The West Bengal police have arrested the three on Sunday, 12th October, in connection with the gang rape of a medical student in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district. The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the state.

According to the media reports, the arrest was carried out in a night-time raid, and the suspects have been put through questioning “We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being interrogated. This is a very sensitive case, and we will share more details later,” a senior police officer said.

They were identified as Apu Bauri (21), Firdos Sekh (23), Sekh Reajuddin (31). One Sheikh Sofiqul has also been detained by the police,

The case is of a second-year MBBS student who was gang-raped by five unidentified men in a jungle area near the city on Friday night (10th October). The student is studying in IQ City Medical College Hospital, a private medical college near Shobhapur in Durgapur. The incident occurred in a jungle close to the city. The victim hails from Jaleswar in Odisha.

According to reports, she had gone out with a male friend named Wasif Ali from the college campus around 8:30 PM on 10th October. The pair was walking along the isolated Mohanbaghan Avenue, adjacent to Durgapur Government College in the New Township police station area, where they were suddenly confronted by five unidentified men.

The attackers abducted the student, dragged her into the jungle behind the college, and raped her one after another. They threatened her male friend with death if he try to intervene. In the jungle, they raped her. As per reports, all the accused took turn to rape her one after another. They threatened to kill her if she reveals the incident to anyone.

The companion, Wasif Ali reportedly fled the scene during the attack due to the threats, but returned later to find the injured student. He immediately took her to the hospital, where she is now being treated. Her condition is reported to be stable but serious.

The victim’s parents rushed from Jaleswar in Odisha to Durgapur on Saturday morning (11th October). They told reporters that their daughter did not know any of the assailants and blamed the college administration for not ensuring proper security around the campus.

In a swift development, police have arrested the victim’s male friend, described in some reports as her boyfriend, for questioning. Investigators are probing his role in the events, including why he took her to the remote area late at night and why he initially fled.

Police teams are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and have deployed forensic experts at the crime scene to collect evidence.

The case has also sparked political tension between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern and urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take swift action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the BJP launched a scathing political attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing it of consistent failure to maintain law and order in the state.

Another horrific case of sexual violence has emerged from West Bengal.



After the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, a second-year medical student from IQ Medical College in Durgapur has been gang-raped. The survivor, a resident of Odisha, was assaulted after being… pic.twitter.com/IgZmjz7YBU — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 11, 2025

“West Bengal is not safe for women. Until the TMC government is held accountable, women across the state will continue to live in fear. Mamata Banerjee must go in 2026,” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on X.