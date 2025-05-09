Economic Affairs Division of Pakistan Govt uses India-Pak conflict to beg for money from International community, Pakistan says account hacked

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated ever since Pakistan-backed terrorists massacred innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. In response, India struck 9 terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. To support their homegrown terrorists, Pakistan launched a massive attack on India using missiles and drones, which was successfully foiled by India.

As tensions between the two neighbours reach boiling point, X account of Economic Affairs Division of the Pakistan Government posted, “Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast.”

Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast. @WorldBank #IndiaPakistanWar #PakistanZindabad — Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan (@eadgop) May 9, 2025

In their post, the Pakistan Government’s Economic Affairs Division admitted that India has inflicted serious damage on them even though India is yet to seriously start.

However, Pakistan has claimed that the X account is hacked. Speaking to Reuters, the Ministry said, “We are working to have the Twitter (X) switched off”, adding that they “did not tweet” about it.

However, with Pakistan’s habit for begging money from every nation in the world in addition to World Bank and IMF, X users are confused whether the account is hacked or not.