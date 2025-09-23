Tuesday, September 23, 2025

ED questions former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 1xBet money laundering case; big names from cricket and Bollywood under probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in connection with a money laundering case linked to the online betting app ‘1xBet’. The case revolves around illegal online betting.

Before Yuvraj, the ED had also interrogated cricketer Robin Uthappa in the same matter. Several big names have surfaced in the investigation. The ED has already questioned cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, as well as actress Mimi Chakraborty. Actor Sonu Sood has also been summoned and will be questioned on September 24, 2025.

The agency is trying to determine how these celebrities were approached to promote the app and the methods and channels through which they were paid. The government has already banned such online gaming platforms.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com