The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in connection with a money laundering case linked to the online betting app ‘1xBet’. The case revolves around illegal online betting.

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrives at the ED office in connection with the probe into the alleged illegal betting app 1xBet. pic.twitter.com/900Fid9ok0 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Before Yuvraj, the ED had also interrogated cricketer Robin Uthappa in the same matter. Several big names have surfaced in the investigation. The ED has already questioned cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, as well as actress Mimi Chakraborty. Actor Sonu Sood has also been summoned and will be questioned on September 24, 2025.

The agency is trying to determine how these celebrities were approached to promote the app and the methods and channels through which they were paid. The government has already banned such online gaming platforms.