On 29th June, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Dhami, confirmed that at least 8–9 workers are feared missing after a cloudburst hit an under-construction hotel in Uttarkashi. The incident took place on the night of 27th June. CM Dhami said in a post on X that rescue efforts are underway and he is in constant touch with the authorities. All workers were of Nepali origin. Search operations are being conducted by teams from SDRF and NDRF.

जनपद उत्तरकाशी की बड़कोट तहसील के सिलाई बैंड क्षेत्र में हुए भूस्खलन की दुःखद घटना में कुछ श्रमिकों के लापता होने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई है।



एसडीआरएफ, एनडीआरएफ सहित अन्य दल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर सघन राहत एवं बचाव कार्य में जुटे हुए हैं।



इस मामले में निरंतर संबंधित अधिकारियों के… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 29, 2025

According to District Magistrate Prashant Arya, the cloudburst also disrupted the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg. The incident resulted in a blockade of several stretches including Silai Bend. Barkot police station SHO Deepak Kathait said the labourers may have been swept away by the torrential rainfall following the cloudburst, which struck around midnight.

The incident took place days after another landslide near Kainchi Bhairav Mandir on the Yamunotri trek route which left two pilgrims missing. The yatra was suspended on 24 June, following a deadly incident in which several devotees were injured, two bodies recovered, and the path severely damaged by falling debris.