Election Commission in Karnataka reminds Rahul Gandhi that voter lists were shared with Congress twice in the last 10 months, but Congress never raised any objections

The Chief Electoral Officer in Karnataka has asked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to submit his claims and objections about the voter list as per the official procedure and along with a signed affidavit.

The EC’s letter to Rahul Gandhi was issued soon after his press conference, where the Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition was seen making claims of voter fraud, voter list discrepancies and repeating the debunked claims of voting irregularities in the Maharashtra elections which he has failed to substantiate with even a shred of evidence, beyond mere allegations and political slandering.

Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka writes a letter to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. Says, "… It is understood that during a Press Conference held today, you had mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls cited… pic.twitter.com/3pzXQEyfix — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025

In its letter, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Karnataka remided Rahul Gandhi that the ECI’s office has followed existing procedures and the latest voter lists for the state have been shared with the Congress Party on November 2024, and January 2025.

The EC also highlighted that on both occasions, the Congress never raised a single objection, and never filed a single appeal with the concerned DMs.

“It is understood that during a Press Conference held today, you mentioned the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls cited at Para 3. You are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed Declaration/Oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated.”