ECI reviews preparations for smooth conduct of upcoming Bihar Vidhan Sabha election, applauds BLOs for timely completion of SIR exercise

On Sunday (5th October), the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a press conference in Patna to review the preparations made ahead of the upcoming Bihar Vidhan Sabha election.

While the nodal election body did not announce dates for the polling, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar informed that the Commission had meetings with all recognised political parties taking part in the election.

He pointed out that the nodal election body also conducted review meetings with Commissioners, IGs, DIGS, DEOs, SSPs, and SPs of all 38 districts, besides nodal officers of security agencies.

During the press conference, he applauded the Booth Level Officers (BLO), present at the event, who worked tirelessly during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the State.

Gynaesh Kumar also emphasised that the SIR exercise was completed on time and that the honourarium of Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO) was increased.

At the same time, the remuneration for the BLOs was also enchanced.

The Chief Election Commissioner announced the introduction of 17 new initiatives for the upcoming Bihar election. He pointed out that the Election Commission has worked towards ensuring that not more than 1200 electorates vote at one polling station.

Extra efforts have been made to reduce crowds, provide relief to voters and ensure short queues. Lastly, Gyanesh Kumar appealed to the electorate to cast their vote in the upcoming Bihar election, wherein political parties will contest for 243 Vidhan Sabha seats.