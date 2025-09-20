Saturday, September 20, 2025

Elon Musk says X algorithm will be purely AI by November, people can adjust their feed just by asking Grok

Elon Musk has posted that by November the entire algorithm of X will be made purely AI, with significant progress along the way. He added that the algorithm will be made open source every two weeks or so. He then stated the X algorith is being planned to be AI-run in such a way that by November or certainly by December, users will be able to adjust their feed dynamically by just asking Grok.

Musk was responding to a post by Nikita Bier, the head of product at X, who had posted that the goal for the X timeline is to be free of ‘the mainstream algo and the political crusades’.

Bier had stated that instead of seeing politically motivated campaigns and trends decided by others, users should be able to post about their interests and have friendly, relevant people chime in.

“We are working every day to fix this”, he added

