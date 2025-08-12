Elon Musk’s xAI to sue Apple for antitrust violations, says App Store is favouring Chat GPT

Elon Musk has announced that his company x AI will take immediate legal actions against Apple Inc for antitrust violations and deliberate unfavourable practices against x AI and X apps in Apple’s App Store.

Musk has stated that Apple has been unfairly supporting ChatGPT and keeping x AI’s app Grok away from reaching the top 5 spot.

Unfortunately, what choice do we have?



Apple didn’t just put their thumb on the scale, they put their whole body! https://t.co/NM7gaLwvyG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

Apple has a partnership with OpenAI, integrating ChatGPT into iOS devices and even MacBooks, using them for Apple Intelligence services. But Musk says this partnership is stifling fair competition with other AI apps.

While Chat GPT tops Apple’s free apps chart, x AI’s Grok ranks at number 5 and does not even feature in Apple’s ‘must-have apps’ section. Musk says this should not happen because X is the world’s top news app.

Elon Musk has clashed with Apple before. He had previously criticised their 30% app fees and threatened device bans over OpenAI integrations. Apple is also facing broader scrutiny in a US Justice Department investigation and fines by the EU.

Elon Musk also has an ongoing feud with Sam Altman, the boss of OpenAI, the company that owns ChatGPT.