Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasized bringing back and propagating Indian languages, saying that they are the essence of our identity. During the launch of ‘Main Boond Swayam, Khud Sagar Hoon,’ a book written by retired IAS officer Ashutosh Agnihotri, Shah said it’s time India broke free from the colonial mindset and supported its own languages proudly.

He stated that there would be a time when individuals dependent on English will be left behind, and those that speak Indian languages will be the ones leading. “Our languages are the jewels of our culture. Without them, we can’t say we are Indian,” he further stated.

Shah further added that foreign languages can never capture India’s history, religion, or culture. He said that the future is for a self-assured India that operates in its own languages.