Ensure safety of Hindus in Bangladesh: PM Modi to ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ winner Muhammad Yunus

During his visit to Bangkok for the BIMSTEC Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday, April 4, 2025.

PM Modi conveyed India’s support for democratic, stable, peaceful and inclusive Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

However, PM Modi also cautioned the ‘Nobel Peace Price’ winner Yunus against rhetoric that could strain bilateral ties and stressed the need to ensure the safety of Bangladesh’s Hindu minority.

According to Foreign Secretary Vikrim Misri, PM Modi underlined India’s concerns on the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and urged Yunus to ensure the protection of minorities and investigate atrocities.

Notably, ever since Muhammad Yunus has come to power, Hindus have faced widespread attacks in the country. In addition to that, there has been loud rhetoric against India from Bangladesh, including from Yunus himself, who wants a soft invasion of Indian NorthEastern states by China.