Delhi Police EOW registers FIR in dispute over Fortis Hospital society managing Rs 500 crore assets

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR after receiving a complaint alleging that a charitable society running a Fortis hospital in South Delhi was being mismanaged. The case has been filed against Aditi Singh, the wife of Fortis Hospital founder Shivinder Mohan Singh, along with Shivinder and other members linked to the society.

Singh vs Singh: Post Fortis brothers’ public feud, one wife takes on another over Rs 500 crore trust



Mayank Kumar @mayankreports reports



Illustration by Manali Ghosh#ThePrintExclusive https://t.co/ITYOzAsvmH — ThePrintIndia (@ThePrintIndia) January 26, 2026

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by Japna Singh, wife of Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder’s brother. Japna told police that she was removed from the Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Charitable Society without her consent or even being informed. This society operates the Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and controls assets worth more than ₹500 crore.

According to the complaint, forged resignation letters and manipulated records were created to make it appear that Japna and other valid members had stepped down from the society. These documents were then submitted to the Registrar of Societies. As a result, control of the society and its assets shifted to a small group of people connected to the accused.

Japna stated that this was done to gain full control over the society’s land, hospital infrastructure, medical equipment and steady income.

Police records show that the society earns around ₹30 crore annually from hospital operations and is entitled to a share of the hospital’s annual surplus. The FIR states that the disputed changes in management began in February 2024 onwards.

Japna also told investigators that the removal of members was done without following basic rules or proper procedures.

The FIR has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal breach of trust, forgery, use of forged documents, and criminal conspiracy. Shivinder Mohan Singh and other family members have been named as co-accused in the case.

A forensic audit report titled Project Prism, prepared by Pipara & Co LLP, has been included in the complaint. The audit pointed out several serious problems in the society’s records.

These include a six-year gap in the submission of meeting documents, missing minutes of annual general meetings, irregular appointments of office-bearers, and confusion over who held the position of treasurer. The audit also highlighted issues in income tax filings and financial transactions.

The FIR also mentions that an annual general meeting, shown to have taken place in May 2024, was held at a residential address, raising doubts about its validity.

It further notes that meeting notices were shown as delivered in different cities on the same day. Investigators are now closely checking the society’s bank accounts to track transactions and follow the money trail.

Police officials said that both brothers, their wives and other people connected to the society will be questioned during the investigation. Fortis Healthcare has not made any public statement so far.