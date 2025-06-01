Errol Musk, father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, will visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during his upcoming India tour in June. Musk is currently on the global advisory board of Indian firm Servotech. He is expected to attend several business meetings during his stay.

Errol Musk’s five-day visit to India will begin on 1st June and continue till 6th June. After that, he will leave for South Africa. People familiar with the itinerary said that the visit aims to strengthen India’s strategic ambitions in exporting green technologies and EV charging infrastructure.

On 2nd June, he will meet policymakers, investors, business leaders and senior bureaucrats during a Servotech event in New Delhi. He will also visit the company’s solar and EV charger manufacturing unit in Safiyabad, Haryana, where state ministers are expected.

Musk will offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, highlighting his spiritual engagement with India. He will also join a plantation drive on World Environment Day.