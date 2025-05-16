Even the land of Christian farmers is not safe in Pakistan, Islamists occupying minorities land even after the High Court’s ban

In Pakistan’s Punjab province, land mafias are continuously occupying the lands of Christian farmers. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has criticized the government for this.

According to media reports, the Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday (May 14, 2025,) that land mafias are continuously occupying the lands of Christian farmers and the government is watching silently.

The whole matter was mentioned by Church pastor Derek Abad. After investigating the complaint, HRCP found that the lands of Christian farmers are being occupied in Kot Addu, about 400 km from Lahore.

The commission said that land mafias have rapidly occupied the lands on which farmers of the Christian community do farming.

According to the commission, these Christian community farmers do not have documents related to their land. Because of this, they are facing more problems.

According to reports, a writ petition is pending in the Lahore court regarding this. The court has said that no one should be evicted from the land until the decision is taken. Despite this order, the farmers are still waiting for the land allotment letter.