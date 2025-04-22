‘Evil agenda will never succeed’: PM Modi on Pahalgam terror attack

On Tuesday, April 22, Islamist terrorists attacked tourists visiting Phahalgam in Kashmir.In response to th terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to Saudi Arabia, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the guilty will be brought to justice and that India’s resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable.

In his X Post, PM Modi wrote, “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”.

Pm Modi further added, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”