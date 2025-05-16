Faizan pretended to be ‘Rahul’ on Instagram to trap a Hindu Girl, took her to a hotel and raped her, pressured her to convert after taking her obscene photos

A Hindu girl from Khandwa in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, fell in love with a Muslim youth named Faizan. The Muslim youth Faizan befriended the girl on Instagram by telling his name as Rahul.

Police said that in 2018, Faizan and the victim Hindu girl became friends online. In 2019, when the girl came to her grandmother’s house in Indore, Faizan told the girl his name as Rahul when he met her. In the year 2020, Faizan took the Hindu girl to a hotel, where he had a physical relationship with her. Faizan also took objectionable photos of the girl. After some time, Faizan started threatening the Hindu girl to convert to Islam and marry her after telling her his real name.

Faizan not only threatened the girl that he will make the objectionable photos viral, but also started threatening to kill the girl’s younger sister. After this, the victim informed the family. The family registered a case with Khajrana police. The police is searching for the accused Faizan and has registered a case against him under several sections along with the MP Religious Freedom Act.