Fake football team from Pakistan lands in Japan for fake tournament, gets deported

In another massive embarrassment for Pakistan, a fake football team reportedly landed in Japan and claimed to have arrived for a football tournament. However, Japanese authorities soon realised that it was a fake team of fake players and they were carrying fake documents claiming to be a football team from Sialkot, Pakistan.

As per reports, the fake team was probably made as a cover-up for human trafficking under the garb of a sports tour. There was no tournament and no team from Sialkot invited to play in Japan.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has stated that an accused name Malik Waqas created a fake club name called ‘Golden Football Trials’ and trained 22 persons to behave and act like football players. He charged PKR 40 lakhs per person to take them to Japan.

The plan fell apart when Japanese authorities caught the forgery and deported the whole ‘team’ back to Islamabad.