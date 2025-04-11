Fake jobs, torture, and forced into carrying out scams: 60 Indians rescued from cyber slavery in Myanmar, 5 arrested

In a major crackdown on cyber trafficking, the Cyber Wing of the Maharashtra Police has rescued over 60 Indians who were tortured and forced into cyber slavery in Myanmar. Five people — including a foreign national — have been arrested for their role in the operation.

Victims were lured with fake job offers in Thailand, then trafficked to Myanmar and held in guarded compounds run by armed groups. There, they were subjected to brutal torture — including having their nails pulled out — and forced to carry out cyber scams like fake investment schemes and “digital arrest” frauds.

Described as Maharashtra Cyber’s largest cyber slavery rescue to date, the mission was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Officials have registered three FIRs in the case.

The accused include recruiters and agents who arranged travel documents and facilitated the trafficking. Among them is Manish Grey alias Maddy, a TV actor, and Talaniti Nulaxi, a Chinese-Kazakhstani national allegedly planning to establish a cybercrime unit in India.

Some rescued individuals may face charges if found complicit. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the broader network behind this international trafficking ring.