‘Will cut you into pieces’: Family of Hindu man in Dibrugarh gets death threats after he marries Muslim woman

A 28-year-old Hindu man named Tapan Das and his family have been receiving death threats ever since he married a Muslim woman on 14th February this year. The incident occurred in Laluka Gaon in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

According to the police complaint accessed by OpIndia, the family members of the Muslim woman are threatening the widowed mother and sister of Tapan Das.

The victims have been warned of dire consequences, including murder, during calls made from several phone numbers.

On Thursday (27th March), the widowed woman received a call demanding the handover of her son and daughter-in-law, failing which would cause her death and that of her daughter.

“Handover the girl and boy before Eid to us otherwise we shall send our goons at your residence to kill you and your mother, and they will be cut into pieces,” the family of her daughter-in-law said as per the police complaint.

“I am a widow lady residing with my young daughter and no one else to look after us. The threat of dire consequences is very alarming and I am living in danger. So, I therefore request you to arrest the culprits and punish them as per law,” the mother of Tapan Das told the cops.

The Hindu man and his Muslim wife are currently on the run.

