Faridabad: Man holds his 4 screaming sons on railway tracks till an oncoming express train runs them over

In Faridabad, Haryana, a 45 years old man has committed suicide along with his 4 sons. The youngest son was just 3 years old while the oldest was 9. The man has been identified as Manoj Mahato and he hailed from Bihar. The incident took place around 12:55 PM on Tuesday, June 10.

As per reports, Manoj had an argument with his wife Priya in the morning, after which, Manoj left the house saying that he was taking their four children to a park.

Manoj bought chips and cold drinks for his sons, and then took them next to the railway line. When the Golden Temple Express train was approaching, the four sons tried to run away but by then, Manoj had tightly clutched them in his arms and they couldn’t escape.