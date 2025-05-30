Faridabad: Name mix-up leads to release of POCSO accused instead of prisoner granted bail

In a very serious gaffe, Faridabad district jail administration released a POCSO prisoner instead of the prisoner who was supposed to be released on bail due to a mix-up of names. A case has been registered against the POCSO prisoner for hiding his identity and getting released. The police have started searching for the accused.

27-year-old Nitesh Pandey, son of Ravinder Pandey, was arrested on October 2021 for repeatedly raping a nine-year-old boy in Faridabad. In the same Neemka Jail of Faridabad, there was another prisoner, 24-year-old Nitesh, son of Ravinder, he was jailed on charges of trespassing and assault.

The second Nitesh was set to be released from jail on Tuesday, May 27, however, the jail authorities let the rape accused Nitesh go.

Sadar Police Station SHO Umesh Kumar said that the rape accused Nitesh will be apprehended soon.