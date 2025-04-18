FBI arrests Chandigarh grenade case accused Harpreet Singh in Sacramento for crimes in punjab and illegal entry into USA

In Sacramento, California, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested a wanted Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh.

Harpreet Singh is associated with at least 2 terrorist groups and is wanted in India for crimes in Punjab. FBI and ERO found that he had arrived in the USA illegally. He has been using burner phones to evade capture.

“Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI & ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture”, FBI posted on X.

On March 13, India’s NIA had chargesheeted four terrorists of the Babbar Khalsa International terror organisation for the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case. Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia are included as accused. They were the primary handlers in the case.