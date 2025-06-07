Filmmaker Manish Gupta booked for stabbing driver with kitchen knife over salary dispute

Filmmaker Manish Gupta, who has directed films like Darna Zaroori Hai and Stoneman Murders, and written Screenplay of movies like Sarkar, has been booked for stabbing his driver. Gupta allegedly stabbed his driver, Rajibul Islam Lashkar, with a kitchen knife over a salary dispute.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Gupta’s residence in Sagar Sanjog building, as reported by news agency PTI. Manish Gupta has been booked under sections 118(2), 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Versova Police.

As per Free Press Journal report, the FIR stated that Lashkar had worked with the filmmaker for three years, for a salary of ₹23,000. However, Gupta never paid the salary on time and this led to frequent altercations between them.

Manish Gupta is yet to be arrested.