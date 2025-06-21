Flight carrying 290 Indian students from Iran lands in Delhi

As part of ‘Operation Sindhu’. India has been rescuing Indian citizens who were stranded in Iran amidst the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. Notably, Iran has opened its airspace making a special exception for India to allow Indian government to rescue its citizens.

As part of the same rescue operation, 290 Indian students landed in Delhi on Saturday, June 21. The flight from Mashhad, Iran, carrying the Indian students, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir, safely landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The flight was received by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary (CPV & OIA) from the ministry of external affairs (MEA).