Floods in Northeast India: Death toll reaches 36, Lakhs affected

North Eastern part of India is currently experiencing severe floods following heavy rains. All the states in the region are grappling with floods as lakhs of residents have been affected due to the natural calamity.

36 people have lost their lives so far in the deadly floods. Assam is the worst-hit state in the region, with over 5.35 lakh affected across 22 districts. 11 people have lost their lives in Assam. Arunachal Pradesh has recorded 10 deaths, Meghalaya 6, Mizoram 5, Sikkim 3, and Tripura has recorded 1 death.

To fight the massive challenge, Operation Jal Rahat has been launched with the Indian Army and Assam Rifles rescuing hundreds. Indian Air Force has also joined in to rescue the stranded civilians.

However, with IMD issuing an ‘Orange Alert’ for the region, the situation remains grim as more rain is expected.