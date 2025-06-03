Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Following argument on Instagram, 2 men get into a physical fight, one of them uses his Mahindra Thar to run over the other: Video viral

A video is going viral on Social Media in which a man, with torn shirt and visible blood marks on his body, is hit so hard by a speeding Mahindra Thar that he ends up flying into the drain next to the road. The case is from Noida, and is apparently about a social media argument that got way out of hand.

The altercation between the victim and the Thar driver started on Instagram. It began with heated comments exchanged on Instagram, and escalated into a physical confrontation on the street.

After the physical confrontation, as one of them was walking away, the Thar driver deliberately accelerated, mowing down the victim.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida, Sumit Kumar Shukla said, “There was a dispute between the two parties under the police station Sector-24 area to comment on the social media platform. Both sides are familiar with each other.”

