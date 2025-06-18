Following PM Modi’s meeting with Canadian PM Mark Carney, both countries agree to reinstate High Commissioners

India-Canada relations hit rock bottom in 2024 when both countries withdrew their respective High Commissioners from each other’s countries following Justin Trudeau’s preposterous baseless allegations against India. Now, with Trudeau out of the picture and Mark Carney at the helm, Canada is looking to repair the damage caused by Trudeau government.

PM Modi, who is in Canada for the G7 summit at the invitation of Mark Carney, met the Canadian PM in Alberta. During the meeting, they reaffirmed the importance of India-Canada ties, and the need to pursue a constructive and balanced partnership grounded in mutual respect for concerns and sensitivities, strong people-to-people ties, and growing economic complementarities.

The statement issued by New Delhi also added, “In this regard, both sides agreed to take calibrated and constructive steps to restore stability in the relationship, beginning with the early return of High Commissioners to each other’s capitals.”