Forced conversions busted in UP’s Mau: Police arrest 2 missionaries, 150 women found at prayer meet

In Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested two men, Shyam Kumar Rajbhar and Ravi Shankar, in connection with a case of illegal religious conversion. The arrests followed raids conducted in Salhabad and Rahjaniya.

According to the complaint filed by Akash Kumar, the accused allegedly lured him with money and pressured him to convert. When he refused, Shyam and Ravi took him to a prayer gathering where around 150 people, mostly women, were present and were being urged to convert.

Police recovered Christian religious books, including copies of the Bible, and other related material from the spot. One of the arrested individuals was also found carrying a press card.

The Mau Superintendent of Police stated that attempts at illegal conversions will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the accused.