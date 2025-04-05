Theodore McCarrick, cardinal who had to resign due to sexual abuse of minors and seminarians, dies

On Thursday (1st April), a former Cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church named Theodore McCarrick passed away at the age of 94 years in Missouri (United States).

During his lifetime, McCarrick was stripped of his priesthood and his position in the College of Cardinals in 2018 due to sexual abuse of minors and seminarians. He eventually resigned from his position.

McCarrick was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage altar server between 1971 and 1972. It also came to light that he slept with dozens of seminarians in New Jersey.

He was appointed archbishop of Washington, D.C, in the year 2000. McCarrick is said to be the first to resign from the College of Cardinals due to sexual abuse allegations.