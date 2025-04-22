Former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra denies reports accusing him of domestic violence and dowry demands, warns of legal action

Former Indian leg spinner Amit Mishra has come forward to clear the air around reports that claimed that his wife has filed a domestic violence and dowry harassment case against him and his family.

Several media reports claimed that the former Indian international’s wife Garima has filed a case of domestic violence against him along with a dowry harassment case.

Now, the 42-year-old has decided to quash all those rumours. He said that he was shocked and disappointed to see his name and photo being used in stories that have nothing to do with him or his family. He warned media outlets to stop using his picture in such reports, or else he’ll consider taking them to court.

On the social media platform X, Mishra wrote, “I’m extremely disappointed by what’s being circulated in the media. I’ve always respected the press, but while the news itself may be accurate, the photograph used is mine—which is completely incorrect.”

I’m extremely disappointed by what’s being circulated in the media. I’ve always respected the press, but while the news itself may be accurate, the photograph used is mine—which is completely incorrect. Using my image for unrelated stories must stop immediately, or I will be… — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2025

He further added, “Using my image for unrelated stories must stop immediately, or I will be forced to take legal action.”

Amit Mishra has represented India on the international stage in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20s, taking 156 international wickets in total.