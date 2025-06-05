Former Sri Lanka and KKR cricketer Sachithra Senanayake indicted for match fixing

Off-Spinner Sachithra Senanayake, who played for Sri Lanka from 2012 to 2016, representing his country in 1 Test match, 49 One Day Internationals, and 24 T20s has been indicted for match fixing in Lanka Premier League (LPL). He was also part of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013 season of the IPL, representing them in 8 matches. Senanayake was also part of Sri Lanka’s 2014 T20 World Cup winning squad.

Senanayake has been indicted by a Hambantota High Court for attempting to lure a fellow player for match-fixing during the 2020 edition of the LPL. He was arrested on 6th September 2023 in the case.

A report in Sri Lankan paper ‘Daily Mirror’ said, “Senanayake is also alleged to have contacted two other cricketers participating in the inaugural LPL in 2020 via telephone from Dubai, attempting to persuade them to engage in match-fixing.”