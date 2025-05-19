Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

The 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer. The cancer has reportedly spread to his bones.

The press statement from Biden’s office said that the Democrat leader was diagnosed with the disease after he experienced urinary symptoms, and a prostate nodule was found. Now, the Biden family is reviewing options for possible treatment plans.

The statement added, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Biden’s cancer was found to have a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), Grade Group 5 is the highest rating for the seriousness of the disease.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr, son of the current President Donald Trump, has questioned whether Biden’s wife Jill was involved in a coverup of the ex-President’s disease.

What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup??? pic.twitter.com/fSqtDmcX4p — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 18, 2025

Notably, Joe Biden’s son Beau Biden had also died of cancer.