Thursday, August 21, 2025

Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

The 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer. The cancer has reportedly spread to his bones.

The press statement from Biden’s office said that the Democrat leader was diagnosed with the disease after he experienced urinary symptoms, and a prostate nodule was found. Now, the Biden family is reviewing options for possible treatment plans.

The statement added, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Biden’s cancer was found to have a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), Grade Group 5 is the highest rating for the seriousness of the disease.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr, son of the current President Donald Trump, has questioned whether Biden’s wife Jill was involved in a coverup of the ex-President’s disease.

Notably, Joe Biden’s son Beau Biden had also died of cancer.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com