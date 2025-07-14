Monday, July 14, 2025

‘Freedom of speech is being abused’: Supreme Court on cartoonist’s offensive posts On PM Modi

On Monday, July 14, the Supreme Court of India denied protection from arrest to cartoonist Hemant Malviya over his derogatory and offensive cartoons. Malviya has been booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the IT act.

The Supreme Court noted that freedom of speech is being abused by the cartoonist using his cartoons. The court also noted that his cartoons were inflammatory and immature

Earlier, on July 3, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed Hemant Malviya’s anticipatory bail plea, also observing that he had misused the freedom of speech.

