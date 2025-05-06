From Amreen to Anushka, Nishat to Meghna: Two Muslim women revert to Sanatan Dharma and marry Hindu men at Khandwa’s Mahadevgarh Temple

In Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, two young Muslim women embraced Sanatan Dharma and married Hindu men in a traditional Hindu ceremony held at the renowned Mahadevgarh Temple. Amreen and Nishat, now known by their new names Anushka and Meghna, found a fresh identity through what they described as a spiritual “homecoming.”

According to media reports, Amreen Khan, a resident of Beriya village in Khandwa, has taken the name Anushka after marrying Shubham Rajput from Talwaria. Similarly, Nishat Sheikh from Chhattisgarh has become Meghna following her marriage to Kamaljeet Singh, also from Chhattisgarh.

Meghna shared that she discovered Mahadevgarh Temple through YouTube, which inspired her desire to marry there. She said the stories of Lord Ram and Sita deeply moved her and drew her toward Sanatan Dharma.

The historic Mahadevgarh Temple hosted a special wedding ceremony for both couples. Temple priest Rajesh Para confirmed that the young women embraced Sanatan Dharma wholeheartedly and of their own free will. He also noted that in 2025 alone, eight women have so far adopted the Hindu faith at this temple.