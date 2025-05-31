Saturday, May 31, 2025

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s son and Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari found guilty in hate speech case, sentenced to 2 years imprisonment

Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari, son of convicted murderer and dreaded gangster Mukhtar Ansari, has been found guilty in a hate speech case. He has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment. A fine of Rs 3000 has also been imposed on him. The court has also sentenced, Abbas Ansari’s close aide, Mansoor Ansari, to six months of imprisonment.

During the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election campaign, addressing a public rally, Ansari had publicly threatened administrative officials. He had said that once their government will come to power, no official should be immediately transferred. He said that they should be ‘dealt with’ for 6 months, and then they should be transferred.

The verdict was announced by Chief Judicial Magistrate KP Singh of the Mau MP-MLA Court.

Abbas Ansari represents the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

