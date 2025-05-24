Germany: Woman injures 17 people in knife attack at railway station, arrested

On Friday (23rd May) evening, more than 17 people were injured in a knife attack in Hamburg city of Germany. The attacker was identified as 39-year-old white woman.

According to reports, all victims were hospitalised and 4 of them are in a critical condition. The accused, who has now been arrested, acted alone during the knife attack.

The woman was spotted in a hoodie and tracksuit bottoms in a video, which has now surfaced on social media.

🇩🇪 BREAKING: At least 12 injured in MASS STABBING at Hamburg Central Station.



At least 6 seriously wounded with several in life-threatening conditions.



Terror has not been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/OqBjitZN4j — VoxPopuli (@vpopulimedia) May 23, 2025

She carried out the attacks between platforms 13 and 14 of the railway station at about 6:05 pm. The motive behind the knife attack remains unclear at the time of writing the report.

In a statement, Hamburg’s mayor Peter Tschentscher stated, “The perpetrator is in custody, I wish the victims of the crime much strength and hope that those who are seriously injured will also be able to be saved.”