Google today announced its plans to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus in Andhra Pradesh. The company is partering with AdaniConneX and Airtel to develop the data centre and required infrastructure including communications and green energy solutions. AdaniConneX is a 50:50 JV between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX. At a massive investment of $15 billion over five years, it will be Google’s largest-ever venture in India and one of its largest internationally outside the United States.

The campus of the new data centre will be established in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and will initially have a 1-gigawatt capacity, which will eventually be increased to several gigawatts, said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian at an event held in New Delhi. The investment will be made over the course of five years from 2026 to 2030 as part of Google’s worldwide expansion of AI infrastructure. Apart from AdaniConneX, Airtel is another major collaborator in the project.

Apart from the purpose-built AI data centre infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, it will include development of new transmission lines, clean energy generation and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh. This will not only support the data centre’s operations but also enhance the resilience and capacity of the electricity grid.

The project also includes construction of a state-of-the-art Cable Landing Station (CLS) to host Google’s new international subsea cables that will join its extensive global terrestrial and subsea infrastructure. Airtel will also create a robust intra-city as well as inter-city fibre network as a part of this project.

“This would be the biggest AI hub that we are establishing anywhere in the world outside America”, Kurian stated, stating that the Visakhapatnam campus would be one of Google’s network of AI centres in 12 different countries.

The government of Andhra Pradesh had previously put the investment at approximately $10 billion, and stated the project would generate approximately 1.88 lakh (188,000) direct and indirect employment opportunities. The centre will combine cutting-edge AI systems, green energy inputs, and a greater fibre-optic backbone to enhance India’s expanding digital spine.

Talking about the project, Google and Alhabet CEO Sundar Pichai said, “This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through it we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country.” Pichai also mentioned that he spoke with PM Narendra Modi to share details of the plan.

In response, PM Modi said that he is delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He added in a X post, “This multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data center infrastructure, aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat. It will be a powerful force in democratizing technology. It will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to our citizens, boosting our digital economy and securing India’s place as a global technology leader!”

“The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India’s digital landscape,” Gautam Adani said. As per the company, the development of this AI hub and connectivity gateway will create a powerful engine for economic growth in Visakhapatnam, the state of Andhra Pradesh, and thereafter the entire nation by driving digital inclusivity and creating tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction and clean energy.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel Limited, said, “This partnership with Google is a defining moment in India’s digital future.”

State IT Minister Nara Lokesh appreciated the move, stating that in the modern era, “data is the new oil” and such investments would provide the state with a strategic edge in the digital economy.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump asking American companies not to invest in India and other foreign countries, Google’s investment takes place when big technology firms, such as Microsoft and Amazon, are investing billions of dollars in constructing data centres in India to satisfy the rapidly growing demand for AI computing and cloud services. Indian business tycoons such as Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani have also made proposals to increase their own data centre network.

India has emerged as one of Google’s key markets, with YouTube boasting the maximum number of users here and Android making smartphone usage dominant. The company still deals with antitrust cases and regulatory pressures in the nation.